Southeast Bulloch girls tennis plays Friday in Brooklet for state AAA championship

Last season the Southeast Bulloch tennis team advanced to the state Final-4. Playing in their own backyard the Jackets were unable to win and set out to make it one step farther. Wednesday evening the Jackets completed that goal defeating Bainbridge to earn a spot in the state Class-AAA championship.

Southeast Bulloch will face Oconee County for the state title at 4 p.m. Friday on their home courts in Brooklet.

It is a very surreal moment,” said coach Tom Lieu. “I am honestly at a loss for words. We just worked so hard all year and the girls are finally starting to see it and figure things out. I think it's a lot of college football the girls just got hot at the right time and now they are playing incredibly. I can't tell you how proud I am to see them hang in there staying in the grind and just staying focused. They've just done a fantastic job just staying in the moment.”

Lieu felt that things actually began going in the Jackets favor even before the matches were played.

“We didn't get to see the other girls warm up, which is probably better for us,” Bainbridge did see us warm up and I could see the intimidation factor and I could see them saying oh these girls are good. They watched the girls’ hit balls and we were doing such a good job I think it may have gotten into their heads.”

The Jackets No. 2 doubles team of Laina Erickson and Addie Smith was the first team to win, followed by their No. 1 singles player Rylee Veland, and then the No. 1 doubles team victory of Sydney Kate Aaron and Lydia Fowler clinched it for the Jackets.

Lieu felt playing at home in Brooklet was a huge advantage and he’s excited they get to play the state championship at home as well this Friday.

“Our home court is such an advantage,” Lieu said. “I know we will have a great crowd and not having to travel is so great. We are so excited and just can’t wait for the opportunity.”







