Southeast Bulloch blanks Liberty 21-0 in their season opener

Southeast Bulloch’s football team is getting ready to dine on doughnuts Monday – after posting a bagel Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets pounded Liberty County 21-0 in the season opener for both teams at Donell Woods Stadium/Kirk Warner Field, as quarterback Will Nelson ran for three scores in the Jackets’ throwback split-back Veer offense.

“It’s a momentum builder, obviously,” Jackets coach Jared Zito said of the win. “To be 1-0 right now after a rough season means a lot to our kids. All the credit goes to our kids and our staff. Our kids have done everything we’ve asked them to do, and our staff has coached their tails off.”

The Jackets ran 50 times for 288 yards and the defense held the Panthers to four first downs, all in the second half.

The Panthers were without their top two quarterbacks, and their offense struggled in their absence.

SEB got on the board with a 68-yard drive that Nelson capped with a 3-yard run. He had dropped a snap and picked up the ball, rambling 61 yards for an apparent touchdown but a block in the back call truncated his run. His touchdown with 1:30 to go in the first quarter, and Cole Snyder’s point after, put SEB up 7-0.

The Jackets were thwarted on two other chances to score in the first half. They got the ball back after Liberty punter Trey Aiello was tackled following a bad snap, taking over the Panthers 8-yard line. But two plays later, Nelson fumbled, and Liberty recovered.

On the next possession, Snyder had a 36-yard field goal wiped off the board because of a penalty and his ensuing 41-yard try missed.

“The defense battled,” Panthers coach Tony Glazer said. “We made stops when we need to. Most of the time when they were getting us, they were outgapping us. Too many times, we were getting in the same gap. Defense played hard. I’m proud of them.”

Nelson’s 1-yard sneak with 15.7 seconds left in the first half capped an eight-play, 43-yard drive for a 14-0 lead.

SEB’s defense, meanwhile, held the Panthers to 11 total yards in the first half on 16 plays.

“Defense was lights out,” Zito said. “Coach Jason Anthony and the whole staff did a tremendous job. The kids played tremendous leverage – we didn’t allow anything to get over the top of our heads. We tackled the ball well. You’ve got to do that versus these guys. If you don’t tackle in space, you’re going to be trouble.”

The Panthers used Ryan Golden and Ron Golden, the latter mostly in wildcat packages, at quarterback to try to get some semblance of an offense going.

“We just tried to focus on the game and get ready as best as we could,” Glazer said. “We tell our kids all the time, no excuses.”

Nelson tacked on the final score, an 18-yard keeper, diving for the pylon, with 1:36 left in the third quarter.

Because his team posted a shutout, Zito will have to leave up to his promise and buy the team doughnuts Monday.

“We’re going to eat some doughnuts on Monday,” he said.