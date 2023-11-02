SHS needs victory in season finale; Gators go for 10-0 regular season

Devils must beat Jenkins at Womack to make playoffs

On the week of Halloween, the Statesboro Blue Devils are trying to be like Michael Myers and refuse to die. The Blue Devils are coming off a heartbreaking 28-25 loss in the final minute of the game to Bradwell, and a 50-0 shutout at Ware County, but still have a chance to make the postseason.

The Blue Devils lone region victory was a 10-3 win in their region opener against Greenbrier. This Friday they welcome Jenkins to Womack Field. The Warriors beat Greenbrier 24-0 and then knocked off Bradwell 41-33 last week. If Statesboro wins, they could be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, depending on what Bradwell does Friday against Greenbrier. I tied breaker would go to point differential among the teams involved.

“Our guys know the importance of a win Friday,” said Statesboro coach Matt Dobson. “We are still right in this thing and we know we can even be the No. 3 seed with a win. Our team seems focused and had a good practice session as everyone knows what is on the line.”

Dobson has told his team it is as if the state playoffs begin this Friday as a win and they are in, and a loss knocks them out.

“We are hoping this is a feeling our team has been waiting for,” Dobson said. “We have said from the start of the season we want to be one of four teams at the end of the year to head to the state playoffs. It hasn’t exactly gone the way we would have liked, but we are still right in the mix.”

To win the Blue Devils will have to generate some kind of offense. Jenkins has scored 65 points in their two region wins. Statesboro has only scored 79 points the entire season. Dobson knows the importance of putting points on the board, as well as staying out of penalty trouble.

“I thought we really improved things from a penalty standpoint last week at Ware County,” Dobson said. ”We only had two flags throw on us the entire night. We will have to do that and hold onto the ball as well. I feel like the week before our offense had some really good moments against Bradwell. We will have to get back to how we looked then, and then defensively we have to limit the big plays, and possibly create some turnovers ourselves.”

Statesboro and Jenkins are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday at Womack Field.

Bulloch Academy faces rival Pinewood Christian

Big things are usually at stake when Bulloch Academy and Pinewood meet in their traditional season ending matchup. The Gators have claimed region titles in Bellville, but last year lost their fifth straight in a 36-34 shootout at Gator Alley.

This time around it’s another region title on the line. Bulloch Academy is currently 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state. Pinewood is 4-3 and 1-1 in region play. A win by the Patriots, along with a Frederica win over St. Andrews would set up a sloppy three-way tie. A Gator win would give Bulloch Academy the region title, a home playoff game and a first-round bye in the state playoffs.

“We haven’t had to talk too much about this one with our kids,” said Bulloch Academy coach Aaron Phillips. “If this doesn’t get you going and motivated you are playing the wrong sport. We aren’t going to talk about this one or have our kids get involved in that either. We are just going to go over there and play 48 minutes of our brand of football see what happens.”

Bulloch Academy is leading the GIAA in points scored, averaging over 41 points per game while holding their opponents to just over seven points per contest. Pinewood comes in with a pretty impressive offense as well as they score over 30 points per game. Where they have struggled has been on defense as they are yielding over 34 points per game.

“We have had a couple key players down on offense but I have really liked the way everyone has stepped up,” Phillips said. “We have held Isaiah Smart out until he is 100 percent and we feel he is ready this week. Our offensive line has done a great job blocking and all the backs have stepped up when called for. Ben Aaron has been steady for us at quarterback and has made plays when needed and I have confidence they will get the job done.”

The Gator defense managed to slow down Frederica's Jordan Triplett on the ground a few weeks ago in St. Simons. This time around the challenge will be to shut down a Pinewood air assault led by quarterback Banks Booth who has thrown for 1,890 and 22 touchdowns. His leading receiver is Todd Walker who has 842 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

“Pinewood has a great offense,” Phillips said. “They really sling it around and have a kid back there who has been their starter at quarterback for three years. He is pretty electric with the ball in his hands and spins it as good as anyone we have played this year. They have a couple really good receivers and we know they will be a challenge for us, but our defense has been able to step up to challenges this year.”

Bulloch Academy and Pinewood are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday in Bellville.