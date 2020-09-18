SEB takes unbeated record on the road

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are riding high, and are playing well on both sides of the ball. The Jackets opened the season with a 31-13 victory over Screven County, and last Friday traveled to Nahunta where they picked up a 28-7 victory over Brantley County.







The Jackets have shown some depth at many positions this season, particularly in their skill positions evident in the fact that four different players scored offensive touchdowns against Brantley County.





“We really feel like our depth is showing, not only in the backfield, but on our lines as well,” said Davis. “We feel like we have a lot of talented backs, and each one has the ability to go all the way for a touchdown. We have five or six guys we can rotate in and there is not much of a drop off. We have a few that can move well in space, and a few that are more inside the tackle runners.”





One area Davis sees room for improvement is the defensive front seven.





“We really need to start building some depth on our defensive line, and with our linebackers,” said Davis. “We have some guys that have been out, and have been counting on some young guys over the first two games.”





While the defense has had a few players out, the Jacket offense has looked impressive despite the fact that they have been playing without the services of junior quarterback Khristian Clark. At 6-3 and over 200 pounds Clark was supposed to give the Jacket offense a dual threat they haven’t had in a while. Sophomore Gage Digiovanni has filled in admirably, and had two touchdown passes in the opener against Screven County.





Gage has done a great job at quarterback while Khristian has been out,” saod Davis. “He has really proven to be poised and gives us depth we will need at that position. Getting Khristian back allows our offense to use our entire playbook, and I know he is excited to get the chance to play Friday.”





The Jackets will be on the road once again Friday, as they head to McRae to take on Telfair County. The Trojans are 1-1 with a season opening 26-19 loss to Jenkins County, and a 30-14 victory last week at Jenkins County. Telfair is led by 5-11 senior running back Tre Blankenship who has led the team in rushing their first two games.





The Jackets should be able to take advantage of their depth, and size in numbers Friday. Southeast has around 80 players on the team compared to just over 40 for Telfair County, but Coach Davis knows the Trojans still have plenty of talent.





“They have some big linemen, and a few talented skill kids,” said Davis. “This will be senior night, so we know we will get their best effort. We have to go about two hours in a bus, which can be a challenge. We can’t come out flat like we did last week at Brantley. We have to come out and execute for a full four quarters this week.”





Southeast Bulloch and Telfair County are scheduled to get things underway at 7:30 Friday in McRae.