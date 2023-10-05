SEB looks to make return to state playoffs

It may seem a little early to clinch a playoff spot, but that is what is on the line for the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets Friday as they host New Hampstead at 7:30 at Fred Shaver Field.







The Jackets are coming off an impressive 30-7 win over Islands in their region opener. Head coach Jared Zito knows the importance of starting off 1-0 in region play in arguably the toughest region in Class AAAA.





“We have three teams ranked in the top-10,” Zito said. “New Hampstead just took the No. 1 team Benedictine down to the wore last week. We know what is left ahead of us as all these teams are loaded with talent. We are happy to have been able to start off 1-0 in the region and we are expecting things to get even tougher.”





New Hampstead joins Ware County as the only teams to get within a touchdown of Benedictine as they lost 39-31 in Savannah Friday. Despite the loss the Phoenix offense was able to put up over 500 yards of total offense against BC and 31 points was the most Benedictine has surrendered all season.





New Hampstead is led by quarterback Rashawn Truell who has passed for 1,406 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. His favorite receiver is Jaylen Hampton who has 508 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. The Phoenix also have two other receivers in Kamari Maxwell and Malachi Lonnon who have combined for over 640 yards and seven touchdowns.





“It all starts with their quarterback Truell,” Zito said. “He has a tremendous arm and they have three receivers who are all about six-feet tall and are all dangerous. They have been able to put up points all year including against Benedictine last week so we know it will be a challenge. The good thing is our kids are growing in confidence so I think they will be ready.”





Zito feels like this will be a very similar game to what they saw from Effingham and Hephzibah. The Jackets beat Effingham 20-13 and lost to Hephzibah on the final play of the game 26-21.





“Offensively it’s who we are and we need to chew up the time of possession,” Zito said. “The best thing we can do for our defense is limit how much time they are on the field. I also feel like we have to get some pressure on their quarterback and not let him get comfortable. If he has time, he can really hurt you but he is not super-fast and I think if we get some pressure, we can be successful. If they do connect, we have to be able to limit their big plays.”





Southeast Bulloch will honor their 1973 team for their 50th anniversary prior to the game. Game time for New Hampstead and Southeast Bulloch is 7:30 at Fred Shaver Field.