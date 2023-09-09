SEB claims hard-fought win over Effingham County

BROOKLET - A year ago, Southeast Bulloch lost to Effingham County by five touchdowns.

What a difference a year makes.

Kyon Taylor had a combined 84 yards rushing and receiving and scored a touchdown on the ground and through the air. A tough Yellow Jacket defense held the Rebels to just two touchdowns as Southeast Bulloch upset Effingham County 20-13 at Fred Shaver Field.

“This is just tremendous,” said a visibly excited SEB Head Coach Jared Zito. “From where we were last year, battling back and the AAAAAA program that we’re playing tonight. Coach Ford and those guys are quality coaches and that’s a quality program. It was just trying to teach our guys that we belong here and we can compete in these higher classifications. Tonight is one more piece of that proof.”

The game didn’t start out well for SEB (2-1) as they fumbled the opening snap of their home opener on their own 25 and Effingham recovered. The defense gave up a first down, but then held the Rebels to two consecutive negative plays and an incompletion to force a field goal attempt. That attempt sailed wide.

However, ECHS (1-3) would get on the board on their next possession, marching 76 yards on seven plays. The drive culminated with a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Hayes Jr. to Lamar Roberts who got behind the Yellow Jackets’ defense and found himself open in the end zone.

Southeast Bulloch answered on their next drive, going 93 yards on nine plays, with the key play being a 71-yard run from quarterback Will Nelson to drive the Yellow Jackets deep into Rebels’ territory.

Three plays later, facing a third and 12, Nelson dropped back to pass and was unable to connect with his receiver, but a roughing the passer penalty gave SEB a first down.

The Yellow Jackets would capitalize two plays later when Nelson found Tayor open on the left side and he outran the defense to the corner of the endzone.

Cole Snyder’s extra point tied the game at seven.

The SEB defense forced a three-and-out and on the Yellow Jackets’ next drive, they were able to go 72 yards in nine plays for another score. Nelson and Taylor hooked up again, this time on a well-executed screen pass that saw Taylor with plenty of open field and blockers in front of him for a 51-yard gain.

Facing a 4th-and-four on the Effingham 6, the Yellow Jackets appeared ready to settle for a field goal, but an offside penalty on the Rebels gave SEB a 4th-and-one. The Yellow Jackets went back to Nelson on the ground and while the Rebel defense crashed the middle of the line, Nelson patiently waited and found a hole on the right side for the three yard score.

Snyder’s point after gave SEB a 14-7 lead with 2:12 remaining in the half.

“Offensively we were able to do what we do and that’s hold the ball and we had a couple of big plays to give us an opportunity to score and then we cashed in on a couple of field goals and that’s who we are right now,” Zito said. “We’re going to be hard nosed, and three yards and a cloud of dust and take some shots in the passing game, be really good on special teams and get it close and give ourselves a chance.”

For the game, SEB ran for 181 yards on the ground and added another 84 through the air.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets forced three turnovers while holding ECHS to 253 total yards on the night.

The Yellow Jacket defense stepped up again, forcing Effingham to punt with under a minute remaining. The snap sailed over the punter’s head and by the time he recovered it, the Yellow Jackets surrounded him and he was unable to get a punt off.

Snyder was able to connect on a 39-yard field goal near the end of the half to put SEB ahead 17-7.

Effingham looked to answer on their opening drive of the second half. The Rebels were able to drive to the SEB 26 where they faced a third and nine. Hayes Jr. was able to find an open receiver for an apparent touchdown, but a holding penalty on ECHS nullified the touchdown.

Effingham’s sideline was upset with the call and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and instead of a touchdown to cut the lead to possibly three, the Rebels faced a third a 51, which they did not convert.

Later in the third quarter, SEB started a drive at their own 35 after three plays, faced a third and 25. On the play, the Rebels were flagged for roughing the passer, giving the Yellow Jackets a first down at the Rebels 35.

Seven plays later, Snyder converted a 24-yard field goal to extend the SEB lead to 20-7.

With 7:21 remaining in the game, Effingham regained possession and was able to drive 67 yards in just over two and a half minutes as this time they were the beneficiary of a roughing the passer call on their own fourth down.

Three plays later, AJ Butts scored from a yard out to cut the lead to 20-13 after the missed extra point. On the play, SEB was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct meaning Effingham would kick off from the SEB 45 yard line with 4:47 remaining.

The Rebels were able to recover the onside kick, giving them excellent field position at the SEB 32. However, the SEB defense was able to keep the Rebels from gaining a first down and took over with 4:12 remaining.

Three plays later, the Yellow Jackets found themselves looking at a third and eight. Rather than run the ball, Zito opted to pass and Nelson found Eason Phillips for a nine yard gain and a first down. From there SEB was able to run out the clock for a big win for the program.

“We haven’t played at home in a really long time and the last time (the Brooklet community) saw at home probably wasn’t nearly as good as this team, so they deserve to see that tonight,” Zito said.

Even with the win, Zito knows there are still areas his team needs to improve on. One area is penalties where the Yellow Jackets were flagged 12 times for 108 yards.

“We’re not a finished product yet. We’re not going to be a finished product next Friday,” he said. “But the goal is to keep working at the little things. Keep being coachable. Try not to make the same mistakes week after week. If we keep doing those things, I like our chances each week.”

SEB returns to action on Friday when they travel to take on Tattnall County at 7:30 p.m.



