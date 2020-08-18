Screven Softball rallies past Statesboro

The Statesboro softball team let one slip away Monday evening at Mill Creek Par as the Screven County Gamecocks came from a one-run deficit to score four runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-3 victory.



Tied at 2-2 the Blue Devils took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Lexi Tanner led off with a walk, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Maggie Ponder. Ashlyn Arendas then came through with a hot shot to second. The ball was bobbled, and the throw home wasn’t in time as Tanner slid in safely for a 3-2 lead.





The Gamecocks came back in the top of the seventh. Screven County would put runners on the corners with one out. Statesboro coach Kaylee Coleman then made the decision to take out Blue Devil starter Mincey Akins and brought in Jada Coble. Coble’s first pitch hit the dirt and scooted by Ponder allowing the runner to score from third and tied the game at 3-3. Melanie Mitchell then brought two more in with a single to center, and they’d go on to win 6-3.





“I’m second guessing myself for that pitching change,” said Coleman. “We have only really played one picther, and I knew we would need Jada, so I thought it may be good for her to face a pressure situation. Aside from the wild pitch she threw strikes, the trouble was Screven County started hitting.”





Another reason Coleman made the change was the fact that the Blue Devils open region play Tuesday at home against Effingham County.





“I could tell Mincey was getting a little tired out there,” Coleman said. “This one is a non-region game, but I know we will really need her Tuesday. We are going to need more than one pitcher, and I feel like Jada will come through, she just needs some work.”





The Blue Devils started the scoring in the first. Terika Gibson walked, stole second and third, and then scored on a Jamiah Jones fielders choice. Avery Wiggins then singled to left, and Bailee Roberts brought her some with a single to left that then rolled through the outfielder’s legs to the fence for a 2-0 Statesboro lead.





Screven came back with a run in the second on an RBI single by Jonna Ward. Makayla Jones added an RBI single in the top of the third to tie the game at 2-2.





Statesboro had four errors in the game, but made a few good defensive plays as well. With two runners on and one out, Blue Devil third baseman Bailee Roberts made a nice grab in foul territory, and proceeded to gun the runner out at first for an inning ending double play. Right fielder Callie Carter made a nice play in the top of the sixth throwing out a runner trying to stretch a single into a double.





“I thought we played a lot better defensively,” Coleman said. “We need to swing the bats a little better. We had some moments, but we need to be a little more consistent at the plate.”





Up next the Blue Devils host Effingham County in their region opener Tuesday at 6:00 at Mill Creek Park.