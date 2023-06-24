Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers took a step forward last year on the football field and have their sights set on getting to the state playoffs this year. One play head coach Jason McEachin is counting on this year to step up in the trenches is senior Mason Sykes.

“Macon had a great spring as he was returning from injury and trying to get his body prepared to play football again,” McEachin said. “His pad-level and speed off the ball have been very impressive throughout spring and early into the summer. Macon is expected to take on a leadership role this year.

“He has battled through multiple injuries but has always been the kind of young man that can be counted on in all areas at PMHS. His work ethic helps him in his leadership role as leads by example in that area. I pray that Macon has an injury-free senior year and if he does, he is going to help lead this team to a great season with his play in the trenches.”

“I felt that spring practice went pretty good,” Sykes said. “There were a few things that needed to happen before we got to where we are now. Now that they’ve happened, I feel that my role is to be a leader in any way possible. I want my teammates to feel that I have their back, and I want the same from them.

“I’m trying to work on my strength and conditioning. The past year I was hurt from injuring my shoulder and ankle. I’m trying make up for all the time I missed.”