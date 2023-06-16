Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch football team wrapped up a successful spring and are currently hard at work doing summer workouts. One upcoming senior the Jackets are counting on for leadership as well as his playing ability in linebacker Kyle O’Brien.

“Kyle started for us at outside linebacker and safety last year,” said SEB coach Jared Zito. “He had a tremendous off-season in the weight room getting bigger and stronger. We moved him to inside linebacker this spring and he looked really good. Kyle is a quiet leader but will talk when he needs to hold his teammates accountable. He leads by example every day with consistency, hard work and a great team-first attitude. I am excited to see what his junior year holds for him.”

“Spring practice went well,” O’Brien said. “I feel we have a good group that’s willing to put the work in for the goals we want to reach. I feel like my role this year is to make sure we’re doing what we are supposed to from game nights to practice. I try and make sure people on our team are held accountable. I have to be supportive, but also make sure people are doing the right thing and get onto them if they are not. I’m working on becoming a better player, leader and also a better listener.”