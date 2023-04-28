Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro girls and boys track teams are coming off solid showings in the region meet last week and are off to sectionals next week.

One of the girls who has helped the Lady Blue Devils in many areas this year has been sophomore Janarria Wimberly. Wimberly won the region in the 100 hurdles and is also a part of the Blue Devils 4x200 meter relay team and the 4x100 relay team.

“When Janarri came in here as a freshman, she had an accident doing the hurdles and it took her a little while to get past that,” said coach Carl Lovett. “When she got past that she really turned things up. I have seen a lot of progress in her over the past year and she got her time down to 15.11 this year and I think she has a great chance to move past sectionals and get into the state. She has also done a great job in both of her relays.”

“I fell my freshman year and it kind of shook me a bit,” Wimberly said. “Since then, I haven’t been scared and my time has dropped and I have been a lot more confident. I think I have a good chance to win sectionals and get to the state finals. Last year I made it to state but I didn’t qualify for the finals. I am really enjoying being a part of the relay teams as well and I think we have good chemistry and I think we will do well.”