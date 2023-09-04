Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro volleyball team has played one of their toughest pre-region schedules they have ever played under head coach Bob Massee.

Statesboro is currently 5-6 with all six losses coming to teams ranked among the Top-8 in GHSA. Statesboro is 1-0 in region play and Massee is counting on players like junior setter Ava Burton to continue to step up as they look for a region championship.

“Ava is the floor captain and quarterback of the team,” Massee said. “She is an extension of me and what I’m thinking out on the floor. She has absolutely grown into an amazing setter. She leads the team in aces and has already had over 100 assists in only three weeks.

“I am happy with the progress she has shown from last year to this year, and I feel like she will only continue to get better.”

“Over the off season I have been playing with a travel team called Effingham Elite,” Burton said. “This gave me the opportunity to improve my skills and become a better leader and I strive to set an example for the younger players.

“As the setter I feel that my role is to help build team unity. I believe that we will progress over the season. It has been a rebuilding year, but we have the potential to do well this season.”