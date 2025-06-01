Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Southeast Bulloch boy’s golf team placed fifth at the Class AAA state championships held recently at Highland Country Club in LaGrange. One of the players who stepped up this season, as well as at state, was junior Nic Eubanks.

“Playing at state was an exciting experience for me and my teammates,” Eubanks said. “I’m proud of how we finished strong in the second round and came home with fifth place after starting in eighth. The state tournament gave me valuable experience, and I felt I handled the pressure and conditions well which will help me be better prepared to compete for a state title next year.

“One of the best parts of the weekend was spending time with my teammates and enjoying the game we love. I also want to give credit to the players who helped make our fifth-place finish possible including Jamey Parramore and Bowen Kicklighter who finished with a birdie and a par on the final two holes to help push us into fifth.”

“Nicholas performed very well during the state tournament, shooting an 85 in the first round and an 84 in the second,” said coach Manny Carrillo. “For his first appearance at state he did an outstanding job handling the pressure and staying consistent. He helped our team push through a tough course and challenging conditions.

“The entire team, including Nicholas, finished strong on the second day securing an impressive fifth place overall. I’m excited to see how his experience and the team’s will help us grow and compete even stronger next year.”