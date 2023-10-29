Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Despite a disappointing 28-25 loss to Bradwell Institute Oct. 20, The Statesboro Blue Devils received an impressive performance by quarterback Kam Mikell.

Thrust back into the quarterback position full time after an injury to Bruce Yawn, Mikell helped lead the Blue Devil offense to the most points they have scored this season and had 100 yards passing and one touchdown through the air. He also rushed for one touchdown and had a two-point conversion.

“I thought Kam took over the game when we needed him to,” said SHS coach Matt Dobson. “He made a couple big first down runs and had some impressive plays. I think he’s starting to get the touch back on passes and I am proud of him for taking on the role of playing any position to help the team.”

“I feel like we are executing a little more on offense and I think we took a step forward against Bradwell,” Mikell said. “I think the offensive line is starting to click and our receivers and running backs are continuing to get better. It has been a challenge with all the injuries we have had but wherever they put me I am going to try my best to make plays.”