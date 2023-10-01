Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy football team is currently 4-0 as they are coming off an impressive 57-0 victory over Augusta Prep.

The Gators struggled last year on defense, but this year are allowing an average of less than 10 points per game. According to Bulloch Academy head coach Aaron Phillips, one of the key players to help with the turnaround has been junior linebacker Parker Chance.

“Parker is the captain on our defense and has a great season so far,” Phillips said. “He helps set us up for everything. Last week he had five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He has been the shining light on defense in most of our games. At practice he gets us where we need to be and we count on him quite a bit.”

“This year on defense we have more leaders on this side of the ball and coach Tripp Turley has really helped us out,” Chance said. ‘I feel like this year we play much more as a team and not as individuals. I think my role on the team is to be the leader on defense and try and control things on the field. Last year I really paid attention and prepared for my turn and it has paid off this year.”