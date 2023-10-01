Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy softball team is off to a 7-6 record and have come up with back-to-back impressive wins over Briarwood and Pinewood.

Former Gator all-around athlete Ashley Burke recently took over the team and said that junior second baseman Kaley Cardell has really impressed her with her work ethic off the field and her play on the field as well in the last two games.

“I had the chance to coach many of these girls when they were in middle school,” Burke said. “They all have good attitudes and really give their all out on the field. Kaylee can hit for power or for average and she came through with a big home run against Briarwood to light a spark for our offense and tied the game at 1-1. She is also just a really good kid who puts her teammates first and shows up at practice every day with a great attitude.”

“I think having coach Burke here has really helped energize the team,” Cardell said. “We are more excited and she is a great coach and has a great vibe to have around. I feel like my role on the team is to lead and be an example to the other players and show them that no matter what happens in a situation yow can come back from it and overcome it.”