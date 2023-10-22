Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers are off to a 5-3 record and are 2-0 in securing a state playoff berth for the first time since 2006.

Last week the Panthers knocked off ECI by a score of 40-0. The shutout victory was the first over the Bulldogs since 2011 and one of the key contributors on defense was defensive lineman Liam Fordham.

“Liam has established himself as one of one of our most consistent leaders and players on both sides of the ball,” said coach Jason McEachin. “He always plays and practices with high energy which his teammates feed off of. He is a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive line and really anchors both of those lines of scrimmage. Liam is also a very unselfish player with a tremendous work-ethic which are a couple more reasons he is seeing so much success this year.”

“The season has gone well and I think we are really starting to gel as a team on both sides of the ball,” Fordham said. “I feel like we are improving every week. We are very versatile on offense and have some great playmakers. I think our offensive line is solid and our defense is always showing up ready to play.”