Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro volleyball team won its fifth region championship and posted a 22-17 regular season record as they opened the state playoffs Wednesday at Georgia Southern with a win over Arabia Mountain.

Head coach Bob Massee has seven seniors who have helped with this year’s success but says one of the keys to this year’s team has been the play of freshman setter Phoebe Hansen.

“For a freshman to just come in here and be the floor captain is just so impressive,” Massee said. “She came in here and had no idea that was going to be her role, but she came in here with poise and just showed improvement every day. To just come in and start as a freshman is a heck of an accomplishment, but to earn the trust of her teammates in such a short amount of time says a lot about her.’

“I came in here this year and just assumed I would be on the JV team,” Hansen said. “I was kind of scared at first to be honest when I earned a starting spot. It was a little intimidating but all the other girls are really nice and they were accepting of me. I saw a lot of the players at open gym but I was always a little scared to talk to them. This season has been so much fun and I hope we can just keep winning and go far.”