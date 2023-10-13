Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team is coming off back-to-back undefeated seasons and state championships.

With the bar set high the Jackets have begun the 2023 season and have been able to keep their streak alive with a 13-0 win over Lakeside and a 19-13 nail biting victory over Greenbrier Tuesday in Augusta. The Jackets lost some key seniors to graduation but head coach Marci Cochran is excited to have senior Alex Odom back to help anchor the defense and as a weapon at receiver.

“We lost Delanie Thames who was probably our best receiver and Alex has stepped right into that role,” Cochran said. “She played really well over the summer and she had 66 yards receiving in our win over Lakeside the other day to lead the way. On defense she plays safety and she really prevents most quarterbacks from even trying to throw deep because of how much ground she covers back there. I would consider her the best safety in the state”

“We know we have a target on our backs but it has been fun so far this year,” Odom said. “As a safety I feel like I play a big role in trying to help the defense be set up and try and come up with interceptions or break up passes when I can. On offense I have worked on running routes better and trying to use my speed as a weapon. I have also tried to be more of a leader especially to the freshmen we have on the team.”