Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator football team is off to a 2-0 start to the 2023 season. The Gators made a few changes on offense opening things up a little in the passing game and that has resulted in bigger numbers including quarterback Ben Aaron throwing for four touchdowns in the Gator’s last game against Augusta Christian.





“Ben has improved so much in the past year,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “He has a lot more experience running the offense and sees things so much better allowing him to change things at the line. He worked really hard on his body the past year as he was not only working out with us, but he also went to a speed and agility coach to get a little quicker and faster and it has really paid off.”





“I’ve worked really hard to get faster and stronger and that has really helped me this year,” Aaron said. “My throwing has improved and I think having a year of playing in this offense has me much more comfortable this year. Overall, I think the whole team really put in a lot of work in the off season and I feel like we are a much better team on both sides of the ball this year.”