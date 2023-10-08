Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro softball team wrapped up their region play with a 14-3 win over Ware County and are currently 12-5-1 overall and 8-2 in region play.

The Blue Devils earned the No. 2 seed in next week’s region tournament and head coach Matthew Meeks feels one of the keys to the Blue Devils success has been the steady play of junior third baseman Megan Hiers.

“Megan has done a great job and has had quality at bats all season,” said coach Buddy Deal. “We know we can count on her to put the ball in play, and any time you can keep the ball in play you can move runners. Megan has shown leadership through the season and has played well defensively both at shortstop and at third base. We are proud of her efforts and are counting on her next year to be our big leader.”

“I think we have had a really good year so far,” Hiers said. “I feel like we hit the ball much better than we did last year and our defense has been great. I feel like my role on the team is to play solid defense and especially in bunt coverage. I think I have done a good job at the plate in doing what the coaches expect of me. I have also tried to step up as a leader when I have been asked.”