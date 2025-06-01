Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girl’s tennis team advanced to the state championship this season and ended up as Class AAA state runners up. One of the players who helped propel the Jackets this year was Rylee Veland.

Veland finished the season with an individual record of 20-4 and has held down the No. 1 singles position for the Jackets since the seventh grade.

"This season she faced some of the toughest competition we’ve seen and still finished with a record of 20-4,” Coach Tom Lieu said. “What stands out most to me is how much her patience and strategy have developed. She’s always had the talent, but this year she really learned to trust her game.

“She waited for the right shot, making smart decisions, and staying calm under pressure. Rylee leads by example. She brings out the best in her teammates and sets the tone for how we practice, compete, and support each other. Her love for the game and commitment to the team have helped build something really special."

“I feel like I played pretty well this year,” Veland said. “I am so proud of our team and I think they truly played well all season. I think that making it to the championship was a great experience even though we came up short.

“Loss presents the opportunity to learn, and I certainly learned a lot. First of all, proper preparation is key; and secondly, you have to focus on the point at hand without worrying about the outcome. I feel good about next season. I think we have a great chance of winning state as long as we keep up the hard work.”