Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Holden Hall has been an important part of the Statesboro tennis team’s success the past four seasons.

Despite missing his sophomore season which was cut short due to the COVID pandemic, Hall has helped Statesboro to the state playoffs. The Georgia Southern signee is hoping to cap his career leading the Blue Devils to their first state semifinal berth which would happen with a victory Friday.

“Overall, I feel like I’ve been playing at a solid level and then being able to produce some good tennis in big matches,” Hall said. “I’m trying to work on my volleys and to develop a stronger, more reliable backhand. As this is my senior year, I would love to finish strong so that me and the other four seniors have our heads high at the end of the season. I feel like right now our team is peaking at the right moment and we are going to be tough to beat.”

“He a been a big part of this program ever since he came here as a freshman,” said coach Iesha Baldwin. “He is constantly working on every part of his game and trying to improve. If he is not at school, you will find him on the tennis court. He has spent a lot of time working at Georgia Southern and I am hoping he and the other seniors can cap things off with a state championship this year.”