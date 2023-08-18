Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is off to a hot start as they look to return to the state playoffs.

The Jackets have had to replace plenty of standout seniors and are counting on youngsters to step up this season. One sophomore who has already had an impact is pitcher and infielder Quentrell Reed who has impressed on the mound and at the plate.

“Quentrell played a little bit last year as a freshman and we need her to continue to show improvement this year,” said SEB coach Aimee Civalier. “She shut Savannah Christian down in a scrimmage and then looked really good against Portal Tuesday. You can tell she worked really hard over the summer and she has steadily improved the past few weeks.”

“I was able to pitch in a few games as a freshman and I think that has really helped me this year as I feel more comfortable out there,” said Reed. “I feel great about my team this year. We have some returning players who are good leaders and I think those of us who are younger players are excited about having a bigger role on the team this year.”