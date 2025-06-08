Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Rising junior Grant Odom is coming off a very successful sophomore year with the Gators.

Odom took top individual medalist honors at the Bulloch County Championships this spring and was the Gators top performer in region and state. Odom placed third in one of the toughest regions in the state and placed 15th in the GIAA state tournament.

Odom has a packed summer and is currently tied for second at the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea tournament and will play in the Georgia PGA junior championship later this month.

“I feel like the school season went pretty well,” Odom said. “We knew it would be tough to be as good as we were the past two years because we lost a lot of talented seniors. Our goal was to make it to state and we did. During the season I was working on getting in better shape and getting leaner for summer golf.

“I was working on a lot of short game to make sure I was fresh come the summer. I played well at region and decent at state. I felt like I just couldn’t ever truly get anything going. The changes I worked on have gone well and I think will only continue to help me more and more. This summer with June 15th being the day I can hear back from colleges I am trying to play in lots of tournaments and show off to the coaches what I have worked on in the offseason. I am playing in lots of three-day events and invitationals and also some qualifiers for big events like the U.S. Junior Am and U.S. Am.

“I am playing in these types of events because I feel you get better from playing against talented competition.”

“A lot of Grant’s success comes from the work he has done with John Smith,” said Gator coach Mark Lefebvre. “Grant is a hard worker and has the support of his parents which has helped as well. Grant is willing to put in the practice to work on his game and his maturity has also really helped him.”

“I started working with Grant when he was 12,” said coach John Smith of Forest Heights Country Club. “He is like a sponge and is always eager to learn and work on his game. He is a great winner but also understands that losing is a part of golf It has been a pleasure to work with Grant and I am excited about what the future holds for him.”