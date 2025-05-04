Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girl’s golf team recently captured the 2-AAA area golf championship at the Georgia Southern University golf course.

Leading the way for the Lady Jackets was junior Maylin Swint who was low medalist with an impressive round of 82.

“Maylin has consistently been in the top three in her three years at Southeast Bulloch,” said coach Nick Cochran. “Maylin has always been able to shine in big moments going back to her days on the SEB middle school golf teams. She is the 10th ranked golfer in AAA with an 88 scoring avg on 18 holes and is a really hard worker.”

“While winning area was an exciting accomplishment for myself, my objective for the day was to contribute to my teams score in order to secure a team area victory,” Swint said. “Looking ahead to state, I believe our girls team plays every match with that same mentality which makes us a strong contender for a state title.”