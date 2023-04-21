Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch tennis team has advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

The youthful Jackets have made great strides recently and claimed their second region title a few weeks ago. There are currently five freshmen in their starting lineup and leading the way is Rylee Veland who captured the region title while playing the No. 1 spot for the Jackets.

“Rylee is having a spectacular season,” said Southeast Bulloch coach Tom Lieu. “What’s even more impressive is that she’s a freshman who didn’t pick up a racket until the seventh grade. She has only lost two matches out of the 16 we have played in the regular season. She also remains undefeated going into the 2nd round of state. Rylee is a player who is constantly looking for ways to improve her game and has a drive that is envied. This same drive is shared across the team and has been a driving force behind the success of this team.”

“I feel like the season has gone really well and our team has really improved,” said Veland. “One thing I have really tried to work on this year has been my forehand and I feel like it has gotten much better. I had a feeling we would win region because we’ve been working really hard. I’m really looking forward to state and competing with some great talent.”