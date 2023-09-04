Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season with a 12-7 victory over the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets last week at Paulson Stadium as part of the Erk Russell Classic.

The Blue Devils offense scored their first points of the season, and the defense continued their stellar play allowing one touchdown for the second straight game. Helping to lead the way for the defense is senior linebacker Amontrae Bradford who continues to get plenty of looks from college recruiters and currently leads the team in tackles, sacks and hits for losses.

“Amontrae has been a tremendous leader for us, leading by example,” said SHS coach Matt Dobson. “He works hard day in and day out and that work has shown up on the field. He has had a great start for us and has really caused opponents trouble with his speed, length, and strength. He will continue to be a key piece of our defense.”

“I feel like the year has started pretty good for me and the team,” Bradford said. “This year my role has changed a little bit particularly when we start playing teams that pass the ball more. The first two teams ran more and I think we did a great job as a defense getting to the ball and making stops.

“We are about to play more spread teams but I think we are in a better spot to stop them than we were last year. I am trying to also lead by example out there and try and show the younger players how to put in the work.”