Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets will only have three members of their track team advancing to state, but all three have a chance to medal.

Junior Curtis Coleman is the only returner from last year’s team and will be hoping to add to his school record breaking times in the 100- and 200-meter dases in state this week at Albany’s Hugh Mills Stadium.

“I’m proud of the work Curtis puts in to constantly try and improve his times,” said SEB coach Jason Anthony. “He runs year-round and has been one of the top sprinters in the state since his freshman year. He’ll have his work cut out for him this week, but it’s nothing he hasn’t faced before as he has competed against some of Georgia’s top sprinters at the Christian Coleman Invitational recently.”

“I feel like the track this season has been pretty smooth,” Coleman said. “I have been a lot more consistent in the 100 and 200 and had a great personal record of 10.34 in the 100 and 21.13 in the 200. I love to run and have been blessed with an ability and I am always trying to push myself to do better.”