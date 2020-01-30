Prep teams make stretch run

Area high school basketball teams wrap up their regular seasons this week, and begin region tournaments next week. A few teams are already locked in, while others still hope to make a last second push.







The Statesboro Blue Devils know they will be hosting the region tournament beginning next week. The Blue Devils boys clinched home floor for both squads as they have already wrapped up the regular season title last week. The boys are 7-0 in region play, and will enter the tournament as the number one seed.





The girls are 6-1 in region play and if they knock off South Effingham on Friday, then there would be a tie for first with Wayne County who is already 7-1. In the event of a tie a coin toss will determine who will be the one seed in the region tournament. Both teams easily knocked of South Effingham in their previous meeting in Guyton. Friday is senior night and the game gets underway at 6:00.





The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets have plenty on the line with only one game let to play. The Southeast Bulloch boys are currently in sixth place in the region at 6-9. Benedictine is in fifth place at 7-8. If the Jackets defeat Savannah High Friday, and Benedictine loses to Beach the Jackets would earn the fifth seed as they swept the Cadets in the regular season. If that happens they would host the 5 vs. 8, and the 6 vs. 7 playoff games. If they lose the Jackets will travel to Benedictine as the sixth seed.





For the Lady Jackets it's a little more simple scenario. If the Jackets win Friday against Savannah High they would earn the fourth seed, and a bye into the region quarterfinals. If they lose the Jackets would end up in a tie for fourth place with Jenkins. Southeast Bulloch is currently 7-6, and Jenkins is 7-7. The two teams split during the regular season, so a coin toss would determine who would be the fourth seed, and who would be the fifth. If they are the fifth seed the Jackets would host the opening round of the region tournament against the eighth seed. The quarterfinals for the boys and girls will take place at Windsor Forest.





The Portal Panthers have two games left in the regular season. the Panthers host Calvary on Friday, and travel to Jenkins County on Saturday. The girls are locked into the fisth seed in the upcoming region tournament, regardless of the outcomes over the weekend. The Portal boys are currently in last place, but still have a chance to move up to the fifth place spot, as they are only one behind McIntosh County Academy. The tournament will be at the home of the highest seed until the semifinals, which will be held at Treutlen County.





The Bulloch Academy Gators actually don't begin their region tournament for two weeks. The Gators still have three region games remaining. The Lady Gators are currently 18-3 overall, and 5-0 in region play. A win Friday against Westfield would clinch at least a tie for the regular season title. For the Gator boys it has been a tough season so far. The Gators are currently tied or fourth place with Westfield at 1-4 in region play. If the boys win their next three games, they could conceiving get as high second place in the region. The region tournament will be held at Trinity Christian in Dublin.