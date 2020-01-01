Prep Sports Student Spotlight - Jan. 1

Shazaria Johnson

5'9" Senior Forward

Southeast Bulloch





The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets entered the 2019-20 season with a new head coach, and quite a few points and rebounds to replace with departing seniors Krytyn Turner and Aaliyah Sandifer.





Southeast Bulloch head coach Mereditch Belcher has come in and found some success already in some unlikely spots. The youthful Jackets have come out of the gates pretty strong, and one of the reasons for that has been the recent solid play from senior forward Shazaria Johnson who helped propel the Jackets to a pair of wins in the Metter Holiday Classic.





“Shazaria knows her role on this team, and does a great job keeping the team pumped up,” Belcher said. “We count on her for leadership as a senior, and she has delivered.”





“She does a good job of getting rebounds for us, and uses the backboard well to get putbacks,” Belcher said. “This past weekend she was everywhere creating chaos and forcing turnovers. She has done everything we have asked of her, and understands her role on the team.”





“I love my team, and I will do anything for them,” Johnson said. “We leave it all on the court when it’s time to work. I can really say the team is my second family, and I love all my teammates and will do anything I can to help them out.”





The Jackets are currently 6-8 and will get back to region play Friday as they host Beach, with games beginning at 6 p.m.













Westin Boyd

6'2" Senior Guard/Forward

Bulloch Academy





The Bulloch Academy Gators have won five of their last six games, and seem to finally be getting on track. One of the reasons for their recent success has been the emergence of senior Westin Boyd as one of the team’s leading scorers and rebounders.





Boyd poured in 21 points in the Gators victory over Coastal Home School, and backed that up with a 14 points, nine rebound performance in the Gators win over Hilton Head Christian on Saturday.





“I am so happy to have Westin on the team this year,” said Bulloch Academy coach Chance Cofield. “He has been bringing energy and effort to each game, whether he has been starting or coming off the bench.”





“He is a good defender, and on offense he is a slasher, and gets a lot of rebounds,” Cofield said. “He is actually starting to knock down some three point shots for us to, which is big because we don’t have a lot of outside shooting threats. He works hard in practice, and is usually one of the last ones to leave the gym.”





“I think it helped out to come in after the team lost so many starters from last year,” Boyd said. “No one was really given a spot, so we were all in the same boat trying to fight for a spot. I have really tried to work hard to help the team in any way I can, and I’m just happy to contribute.”