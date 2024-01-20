Prep Sports Spotlight: Raashonda Khalil

Coming off a season in which they went 3-20 overall and were 0-8 in region play the Portal Panthers already have six wins and are 1-1 in region play. One of the players helping to contribute to the Panthers' success is junior guard Raashonda Khalil who helped the Panthers to their first region victory in over a year with 10 points Tuesday against MCA.





“Raashonda is a big part of what we do,” said Portal coach Nicole Newton. “She's a high-energy player who can get a double-double in points and rebounds at any time. Whenever she's on the floor she's going to give 100 percent effort and hustle.”





“I feel like the team is playing more together this season,” Khalil said. “We have become more in tune with each other on the court. I think my role on the team is to be a leader. From my position on the court, I can see everyone else’s position and if we are not in line with what our play is supposed to be it’s my duty to let my teammates know.”