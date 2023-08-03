Portal sees promise in new season

It has been nearly 20 years since the Portal Panthers advanced to the postseason. Head coach Jason McEachin believes that will change this year, and he has plenty of reasons to feel that optimistic.



The Panthers started the 2023 season 3-0 but proceeded to lose two of their next three contests, and despite being competitive Portal was shut out in region play losing their last four contests.





Portal has one of the top receivers in the state in tight end/receiver Amir Jackson who has already committed to Florida. Returning quarterback Elijah Coleman has gotten a couple D-1 offers and the Panthers return their entire offensive line and have put in plenty of work getting bigger and stronger in the weight room during the off season.





“I feel like we come out of the summer so much more ahead of where we have been at any time before since I have been here,” McEachin said. “We put in a lot of work in the weight room and conditioning over the summer and I feel we are in great shape to start the season.”





On offense the Panthers return Coleman at quarterback where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and passed for five more scores. Jackson led the team in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Portal is also planning on trying to take some of the pressure off Coleman and Jackson by utilizing some other players who have had productive summers.





“When we have Coleman and Jackson on the field they can score and have an explosive play at any time,” McEachin said. “What we have tried to work on during the off season is how we can take some of the heat off them by improving in other areas. We have worked on the run game and developing other players at wide out. Charles McNeil has been making some great plays this summer and we plan to utilize him and Dylan Poole, Aquido Jackson and David Thomas at receiver. Fullback will be a little by committee with Chase Smith, Cooper Motes and Samari McBride. Harold Washington and Rashaun Jones will both be slotbacks and we like what we have seen from them.”





The Panthers had some injuries and at least one player leave the team from the offensive line last season. This year McEachin has everyone back and is confident that will be a strength of the team this season.





“I feel like offensive line is where we have made our biggest strides,” McEachin said. “We have five seniors who will start which is huge. Liam Fordham helps anchor our group and he has really gained some size. Our whole unit has gotten bigger and they are working great together.”





On defense the Panthers may have a couple players going both ways but there will also be a few who are only playing defense which is something that McEachin feels will be a real help.





“Elijah is too good a player to not play both ways and he really likes to play defense,” McEachin said. “He will be joined by Brian McQueen at corner. Aquido Jackson will start at free safety Amir will be playing outside linebacker this year along with Rashaun Jones. Chase Smith and Marcus Smith will be our inside linebackers and then up front we have Liam Fordham, Lucas Cribbs and Joshua Flemming will play up front but we will also have a few others rote in to give us some depth.”





The Panthers open the season at home against Hawkinsville August 18. Portal and Bulloch Academy will play a scrimmage game Friday night at 8:30 Paulson Stadium