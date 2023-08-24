Portal looks to keep up fast start at home against Twiggs County

The Portal Panthers are looking to start the season off to a 2-0 start as they are coming off a 26-0 shutout of Hawkinsville last Friday and prepare for the Twiggs County Cobras Friday at the Portal Athletic Complex.

The Panthers were sharp on both sides of the ball in their season opener and once again senior Elijah Coleman played a big role in the victory. Coleman came through with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns, passed for 96 yards passing and one score and had two interceptions. The Panther defense tallied four picks in the game and even mounted a goal line stand late to preserve the win.

“We were pretty pleased with everything we did on offense and defense,” said coach Jason McEachin. “The rushing attack got going led by Elijah, but we had a bunch of guys get carries which is something we are trying to stress this year. We also did a good job of tempo in our gun package. Defensively your defense has to have played well to come up with a shutout. We did have some issues on special teams we have to get worked out but overall, it was a great game.”

This week the Panthers go up against Twiggs County in the Cobras season opener. Twiggs was 2-8 last year and lost to Portal 47-0 last year in Portal. This year Twiggs comes in with a new head coach in Patrick Wray and having not played a game McEachin doesn’t really know what to plan for.

“They haven’t scrimmaged or played anyone so we have nothing to go on,” McEachin said. “We have just spent this week working more on our fundamentals and our execution on both sides of the ball. I feel like we have some momentum and I expect that to carry over once again at home Friday night.”

As well as the Panthers played last Friday there are always areas for growth and McEachin said there are a few things he will be looking for this week.

“We have a couple run concepts that we aren’t exactly clicking on and I would like to see improvement there,” McEachin said. “Elijah did a pretty good job pitching the ball to the backs against Bulloch Academy but hasn’t really the last two games so I would like to see more of that as well. He can take over a game at any time but we would like to see him get his teammates a little more involved so he doesn’t have to shoulder the burden. On defense the only knock I may have is the effort needs to be a little better which is what we have talked about this week.”

Portal and Twiggs County are set for a 7:30 kickoff Friday in Portal.