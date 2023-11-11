Portal cruises past Turner County in first round of state playoffs

PORTAL - A strong first half and two fourth quarter scores were enough for the Portal Panthers to get their first state playoff win since 2006 with a 35-12 win over Turner County and advance to be one of the final 16 teams still playing.

“We’re going to really enjoy this,” said Portal head coach Jason McEachin. “Our program, we’re super proud of it. Playoff wins, they don’t matter if you’re a one seed, two seed, three seed, it doesn’t matter. If you get one, you should be proud of it,”

Portal opened the scoring on its first drive, going 53 yards on just four plays. Quarterback Elijah Coleman faked a handoff up the middle and then sprint left where he would stroll untouched in to the endzone. A low snap on the point after attempt would allow Coleman to find Amir Jackson for the two point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Portal’s defense would step up on their first time on the field, intercepting Turner County quarterback Carlton Brannon’s pass along the left sideline at the Portal 18 to stop the Titans’ drive.

The Panthers would be unable to score, but they were able to pin the Titans deep in their own territory and Marcus Smith would block the Turner County punt, giving Portal the ball at the Turner County 25.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and personal foul on second down, both on Turner County, would move the ball to the eight yard line, where Landon Ross took the handoff up the middle and benefited from a great push by the Panther offensive line, allowing him to score. Another botched snap on the PAT saw the conversion go unsuccessful, but Portal would end the first quarter ahead 14-0.

Turner County would have the ball for the next seven minutes as they marched down to the Portal four yard line, but a big stop on fourth down would give the ball back to the Panthers. That would be one of three times Turner County would be inside the Portal 10-yard line and fail to score.

“Our defense has done a tremendous job in the red zone all year and I didn’t expect that to be much different tonight,” Panther Head Coach Jason McEachin said. “Their style of offense is a lot better when they have a lot of space to work with. As they get closer they get to the endzone it gets a little harder. And we have some adjustments that we make down in that space knowing that.”

Portal would methodically drive down the field, with the big play being a 39 yard pass from Coleman to Samari McBride down to the Titans’ six yard line. Following a penalty, Coleman would fake a handoff up the middle and then follow his fullback before cutting right and strolling in for the score with 1:45 remaining to go up 20-0.

Three plays later, Turner County quarterback Carlton Brannon scrambled and tried to lob a short pass to his receiver, but Portal’s Charles McNeal was able to leap and intercept the pass at the Portal 43 with just over a minute remaining before halftime.

A few plays later, Coleman was able to scramble and break free for one of the few times on the night and race down the right side for a 38 yard touchdown and give the Panthers a 26-0 halftime lead.

Despite the lead, McEachin cautioned his team about how explosive the Titans offense is and Turner County showed that in the third quarter.

Turner County scored twice, on pass plays of 32 and 61 yards to trim the lead to 26-12 as the Portal offense struggled to maintain any momentum in the third quarter.

Portal responded with a touchdown of their own, almost entirely by Jackson. Facing a third and 26, Coleman went to Jackson who wasn’t able to make the reception but drew a pass interference call. On the next play, Coleman again went to Jackson and Jackson was, again, interfered with, only this time Jackson was able to make the catch, break a tackle and sprint 61 yards for the score to extend the lead to 32-12.

The Titans were driving again on their third possession of the quarter, but Portal was able to force incomplete passes from the Panthers’ six on third and fourth down to stop the threat.

Portal then chewed up nearly six minutes off the fourth quarter clock as they moved as far as the Titans’ five yard line. After a sack, Portal sent in Alfredo Hernandez who knocked through a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead to 35-12.

Turner County would again drive deep into Portal territory, getting down to the Panthers’ four, but a fumbled snap would be recovered by Portal and they would run out the clock to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

In addition to the Panthers’ play, penalties also played a big part in Turner County struggling on both sides of the ball. They were flagged for being offside on the opening kickoff and only got worse from there, with the Titans amassing 26 penalties in the first half alone for 226 yards on the night.

Those penalties helped stall the Titans’ passing attack that saw Brannon throw for 399 yards on the night, but McEachin said the game plan was to make them earn every yard and not to give up the big plays.

“We knew they were going to complete passes and we knew they were going to move the football that way, but we felt like eventually we would make a play or make a tackle or they would throw an interception or we would get a stop near the endzone and it worked to a T,” he said. “We didn’t want to get too tight in our coverage and give up big plays early in the game.”

“We executed our game play really well in the first half. Not quite as well in the second half,” he said.

The Panthers will host Telfair County Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at the Portal Athletic Complex.