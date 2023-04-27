Portal comes up just short in quarterfinals

The Portal boys’ soccer team has come a long way since playing as a co-ed team less than 10 years ago to advancing to state in both boys and girls and the boys have advanced to state quarterfinals in three of the last four years with the COVID shortened season being the only time they didn’t go.







On Tuesday the Panthers came close to making their first appearance in the Final Four before eventually falling to Mt. Zion of Carrolton, 5-4 on a goal with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game in a heartbreaking conclusion to a stellar season.





“I really anticipated many more goals in that second half,” said Portal coach Matt Haddock. “You have to give credit to their style of play in the second half as they were doing a great job trapping us. I hate it for these seniors who have put so much work in to get us to this spot three times and I hate that we just couldn’t get it done tonight.”





The game started off as a shootout as Portal climbed back from trailing 4-2 to tie the game at 4-4 at the half. The Eagles made a few adjustments at the half to try and slow down the Panther offense and it seemed to work. Leading scorer Jose Sanchez took a fall late in the first half after scoring his second goal of the game and was noticeably hobbling much of the second half, neutralizing a key part of the Panther offense.









"Jose got twisted up just before the half and I could tell he wasn’t 100 percent there in the second half but he gave it all he could,” Haddock said. “They moved once of their faster players from offense over to defense and credit them for that adjustment as it slowed us down a little.”





Mt. Zion started the scoring less than 10 minutes into the game as Alan Esquivel broke free and was able to score to put the Eagles up 1-0. The Panthers tied the game on a great through ball from Nehemiah Reyes to Jose Sanchez who scored to make it 1-1.





The next two goals went to the Eagles. The first after a controversial call against Panther goalkeeper Drake Bailey for illegal contact which resulted in a goal kick and score for William Garcia. Later Cesar Velazquez scored to give Mt. Zion a 4-2 lead.





Portal quickly answered as Alfonso Reyes made a nice touch pass over to Nehemiah Reyes who blasted a shot from about 25-yards away to get Portal within a goal at 4-3. Moments later Reyes dribbled through traffic and made another great pass over to Sanchez who was all alone in front of the goal where he scored to tie the game at 4-4 at the half.





The Panthers had a few scoring opportunities in the second half, and controlled the ball for the majority of the time, but with just over a minute to play and Mt. Zion driving a corner kick was called. The Eagles Daniel Leon quickly placed the ball down and sent a ball into the air where Garcia was able to get off a nice header which just sailed past Bailey for what proved to be the winning goal.

Portal ends the season with a record of 11-3.