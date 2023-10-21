Pick-6 clinches homecoming win for Georgia Southern

Tyrell Davis scored on a 28-yard interception return with 1:53 left to play and Georgia Southern held off UL Monroe 38-28 on Saturday.

The pick-6 by Davis came after UL Monroe closed to within three points after trailing by 24 late in the first half. Georgia Southern (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored 31 unanswered points to take a 31-7 lead.

The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter—the most in any quarter this season—and a steady defense forced four turnovers to help hold off a pesky ULM (2-5, 0-3 SBC) squad and help move Georgia Southern to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in conference play.

ULM got on the board first on a 9-yard touchdown catch by Tyrone Howell after an early turnover by the Eagles on the first drive.

The Eagles responded on the next drive to even the score 7-7 when Davis Brin completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Derwin Burgess Jr. for the longest touchdown pass this season.

The Eagles would take lead for good in the second quarter after Jalen White rushed 2 yards for his fourth touchdown of the season, making it 14-7 after the Eagles.

The defense continued to apply pressure on the Warhawk offense, forcing three straight turnovers to set up the Eagle offense. White scored on a short 2-yard run after a strip sack and recovery by Isaac Walker. On the next ULM offensive play, Justin Meyers recovered the second fumble, which led to a Brin 14-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Upshaw to make it 28-7.

GS forced its third turnover of the game as TJ Smith intercepted Jiya Wright's pass to set up a 27-yard field goal from Michael Lantz with 2:05 left in the first half. ULM cut into the lead with a 51-yard touchdown reception from NyNy Davis making it 31-14 at the end of the first half.

Two second-half field goals for the Warhawks and a rushing touchdown with a two-point conversion brought the Warhawks to within three with seven minutes left in the game. On the next ULM drive, Davis intercepted the ball on the 28-yard line for a pick-six to secure the victory, 38-28. It was his first collegiate interception.

White led the Eagle offense with 164 rushing yards for his second 100-yard game of the season. Khaleb Hood led the receiving corps with 8 catches for 98 yards.

The Eagle defense recorded 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks, nine pass breakups and four turnovers (two fumble recoveries and two interceptions). Marques Watson-Trent led the way with 14 total tackles, including six solo and three tackles for loss. Khadry Jackson totaled six tackles including four solo and one for loss. Isaac Walker had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.



Next Up

The Eagles will return to action on Thursday night, hosting Georgia State in a key Sun Belt Conference tilt. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN2. Tickets are available at GSEagles.com/Tickets.