Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team is off to a 6-0 start to the 2023 season. The Jackets have now won every game they have played since starting up in 2021 and are an incredible 45-0.

One of the players that has been around for all of the wins and has played a big role in their success is junior rusher Jadyn Williams.

“Jadyn had seven sacks and seven flag pulls in four games this week,” said Southeast Bulloch coach Marci Cochran. “She applies pressure to the quarterback and has improved on reading the offenses we go up against. She is our all-time leader in sacks and is a three-year starter as well.”

“I feel like my role in the team is to be the main leading rusher to constantly get the quarterback,” Williams said. “I want to improve my stats from last year, get back to the state and help the new rushers improve on their ability on getting to the quarterback.

“I think the team is doing great. I feel that we have improved a lot since last season. We had a few bumpy areas the first games back, but I think we have done a good at improving on our offense and defense.”