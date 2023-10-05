Panthers travel to winless Montgomery County

The Portal Panthers wrapped up region play last week on the road in West Columbia South Carolina as they fell to the No. 1 ranked War Eagles of Gray Collegiate Academy by a score of 56-35.





Despite the loss, head coach Jason McEachin feels the Panthers did some good things, particularly on offense where they are averaging just under 30 points per game.





“We were right there with them at 41-35 with just over a minute to play and then things kind of got away from us,” McEachin said. “I feel like playing them and playing Screven County instead of the two teams we were originally scheduled to play really helped us. Five of the six teams we have played should make the state playoffs and we are a better team for playing them.”





In a five-team region the Panthers can pretty much secure a playoff spot with a win Friday against 0-6 Montgomery County. That may seem like an easy ask but the Panthers have not won a region game since 2016 and haven’t gone to the state playoffs in nearly 20 years.





“A win Friday doesn’t necessarily lock up a playoff spot, but it gets you really close,” McEachin said. “No matter how many teams are in the region everyone wants to start off region play with a victory. The players know it’s been a long time since going to the state playoffs and seven years since winning a region game so they are excited about what can happen with a win Friday.”





Montgomery County knocked off Portal 24-15 last year in Portal and the Panthers went on to lose their last four games of the season. This year the Eagles have really struggled as they have yet to win a game and have been outscored 165-28 in their last four games.





“They were leading in their first two games and played pretty well, but since then they have really struggled,” McEachin said. “The last two years they graduated a lot of good football players and they are pretty young this year. They have thrown the ball a lot more than we expected them to do to this point, especially with a freshman quarterback. They run a similar offense that we saw last week without nearly as many athletes which should play to our advantage.”





Portal will be on the road at Montgomery County for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday night in Mt. Vernon.