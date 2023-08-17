Panthers play host to Hawkinsville

While many area football teams only played one scrimmage game this preseason, the Portal Panthers have already played two. The Panthers knocked off Bulloch Academy 27-21 in their first scrimmage and then took down Claxton 34-7 last week in Portal.







Head coach Jason McEachin has been pleased with the improvement and adjustments the Panthers have made from the first, to the second game and is excited about getting the season underway Friday at home against Hawkinsville.





“The Bulloch Academy game gave us a chance to have to battle back and fight through some adversity,” McEachin said. “The good thing about the Claxton game was we were able to build a big lead and then work on some things and get a chance to see what some of our younger players look like in a game time atmosphere.”





The Panthers had another solid outing from there one-two punch in quarterback Elijah Coleman and receiver Amir Jackson. Jackson caught a pair of touchdown passes from Coleman who also rushed for a pair of scores. Coleman also lined up a few plays as receiver and was able to gain big yards after passes from backup quarterback Brian McQueen.





“That is something we have been working on as we look for more ways to get Elijah the ball in space and to get some pressure off Amir,” McEachin said. “I thought the two of them both made some great plays once again, but the farther we get into the season the more people will start putting all their focus on them so we have to come up with other players to work into our offense and I think we took a step in the right direction last Friday.”





This week the Panthers officially kick off the season as they welcome Hawkinsville to Portal for the only home game in Bulloch County. Last year the Panthers held on for a 21-20 win on the road. McEachin is ready for another battle this time around.





“Hawkinsville has a new coach in Tim Suttles who was at Montgomery County and we know he ran a good program for years over there,” McEachin said. “They have a couple really good and big linemen who play on both sides of the ball. They have a dual-threat quarterback who can throw and run the ball and a pretty big tight end they like to try and get the ball too. They base out of the shotgun, but run some Wing-T sets as well so we have to be ready and make sure we wrap up on defense. On offense we have to continue to set the tone and will be going up against a good defense so it will be a test, but we feel we are ready for it.”





Portal and Hawkinsville are set for a 7:30 kickoff at the Portal athletic complex.