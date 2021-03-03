Panthers fall in Class-A quarterfinals 59-45 to Chattahoochee

The Portal Panther basketball team avoided COVID issues the entire season, but an injury bug bite came at the wrong time, and Tuesday it proved costly. 6-5 forward Amir Jackson broke his hand in Saturday night’s win over Clinch County and the Panthers his 13.2 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per contest as they fell to No. 5 Chattahoochee 59-45 in the Class-A Elite-8.

Alan Jackson’s song Chattahoochee starts off “Way down yonder on the Chattahoochee it gets hotter than a hoochie coochie.” Tuesday the Chattahoochee County Panthers turned up the heat early and often, double teaming freshmen guards Elijah Coleman and Joseph Thomas. The physical play helped cause turnovers, and without the help of Jackson the Portal lack of depth was apparent throughout the game.

“They really played physical out there, especially with our guards,” said Portal coach Jeff Brannen. “I’m proud of this team as we overachieved all season. No one thought we could go this far but they really left it all out there tonight and throughout the season.”

Senior forward Chandler Sheffield stepped up and has 11 points and 11 rebounds, but Coleman and Thomas were held to just 12 and 8 points respectively which was a far cry from their season averages of 18 and 15 points per game.

“Our bench players really stepped up tonight,” said Brannen. I’m also so proud of our seniors. Chandler Sheffield knew we would need him with Amir out and he played his best game of the season. Wilken Washington had to do a lot tonight, and Fred Spells really played great for us the second part of the season. Those seniors will be missed next year.”

Chattahoochee came out in a triangle and two defense, and with the referees allowing physical play the freshmen backcourt of Thomas and Coleman were rattled. Senior guard Wilken Washington ended up as the primary ball handler, and Sheffield was the only offense through most of the first half. Three pointers were falling for Chattahoochee and they took a 17-11 lead.

The Panthers came back in the second quarter to cut the lead to 24-22 on a deep three-pointer by Coleman. 6-7 senior center Fred Spells got in foul trouble, and without him on the floor Chattahoochee scored three straight baskets in the paint and took a 28-23 halftime lead.

Portal made a run in the third quarter as Coleman heated up. Coleman was finally able to get through the double-team and scored six points in the quarter giving Portal their first lead at 36-35 with 2:45 left in the third.

Spells would leave the game with 2:30 left in the third as he picked up his third foul. Chattahoochee then went on a 10-0 run to close the quarter getting a steal and a layup, and then going 8-8 from the free throw line. Chattahoochee was 15-21 from the line, while Portal was 8-13.

Portal managed just seven points in the fourth quarter, and Chattahoochee was content to just sit on the lead with the Panthers in a zone defense for most of the game.

“Their physical play wore us down by the fourth quarter,” said Brannen. Hats off to them they are a scrappy bunch. They are quick, and they don’t take any bad shots.”

Portal ends the season with a record of 21-7 and return their talented trio of freshmen who each averaged over 13 points per game. Portal will lose seniors Spells, Sheffield and Washington.

“This is a great learning experience for all the players we have coming back,” said Brannen. “Getting to play three state playoff games will have these guys hungry and ready for more next year.”