Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils missed the state playoffs last season but are hard at work to try and get back to the postseason this fall.

First year head coach Matt Dobson has been busy putting the Blue Devils through spring practice and this summer the team has been participating in a variety of camps to try and get experience playing together in his system. One player who has stood out so far has been junior defensive back Javon Gibson who has made a successful transition from linebacker to safety.

“From the time I took over in February I have been so impressed with Javon,” Dobson said. “We asked him to move from linebacker to safety and he did it without hesitation. He stepped right into a leadership role for us on defense in the spring. He has a great work ethic and the younger guys see this. One of the greatest things a coach can say about you is you are consistent and that is the case with Javon. He is going to be here on time and you know the effort you are going to get from him.”

“I enjoy what coach Dobson and his coaching staff have been doing so far with the team,” Gibson said. “It feels good to know that coach appreciates all the hard work and that he is counting on me for leadership this year. I have enjoyed moving to safety as I feel like I can see plays develop and make plays on the ball. I know the importance of staying in coverage and not getting beat deep. It has been helpful playing in the 7-on-7 leagues and I am excited about the upcoming season.”