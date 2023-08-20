Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are coming off a tough season, but are optimistic about the 2023 season.

Head coach Jared Zito will be counting on upperclassmen this year, as well as a few younger players to contribute as well. One of the younger players he is hoping can step up is sophomore Chase Douglas who has impressed Zito at linebacker and running back.

Chase has really played well in the preseason and the scrimmage game last week,” Zito said. “He made good reads and played with great technique and trusted his coaching. He started as a ninth grader last year and has worked hard over the off-season.”

“I felt that the scrimmage went decent lot although there were a lot of mental mistakes for everyone including myself,” Douglas said. I” did feel like we were physical and we played as a team. Leader is what I would call my role this year even though I am just a sophomore. I feel like I try and help keep players accountable and also lead by example.

“This year is way different from our past years this year we are getting after it. As soon as summer hit the weight room was crazy everyone was going 100 percent. We just want it so bad everyone is putting in the work and we will see it this year.”