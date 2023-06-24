Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Lady Gators made another state playoff run this past season but lost a few key members from last year’s team.

One player coach Chandler Dennard will be counting on this season is senior Ashantay Noble who has already surpassed the 1,000-point plateau last year as a junior.

Every year Ashantay has become a more complete player,” Dennard said. “Her first two or three years she was more of an inside presence. Between her sophomore and junior season, she really worked hard to develop her outside game. She can play all 5 positions on the floor and will need to do that this year. This year she will have to lead a very young team that lost two three-year starters and one two-year starter. She has the experience and maturity to handle both of those situations.”

“I started out playing post the first few years but I have really worked hard to be able to play my true position of point guard which is what I will play in college,” Noble said. “Playing point guard forced me to work extremely hard on my dribbling, passing and overall basketball I.Q. It helped me to make my entire team better by getting everyone involved in the game. I just don't want to be a good player but I want to be a great player and an even greater leader for my team. Good leadership from your senior makes a better team."