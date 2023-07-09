Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil girl’s tennis team made another run in the state playoffs last year as they advanced to the Sweet-16.

Coach Brian Hall is hoping the team can get back to the postseason this year and is counting on a few youngsters to step into the shoes left by graduation. Sophomore Ada Lacienski was selected all-region in doubles and Hall is hoping the hard work she is putting in over the summer pays off next season.

“Ada started at second doubles and had an excellent freshman year as she led the team in winning percentage,” Hall said. “She won a couple of big matches in the region and state playoffs and has continued her fine play this summer. She has played really well in our summer matches and has also excelled in her singles matches. She is continuing to hit it hard, but has worked on her consistency.”

“I feel like I have been playing pretty good this year and this past season went well,” Lacienski. “I have been working on being more consistent with my swing and I have worked on a few things including being more aggressive with how I move on the court and how I place the ball.

“Our goal as a team is to get better and have fun while being as supportive as we can towards each other. We had such a great team this past year and I had a lot of fun with my amazing teammates.”