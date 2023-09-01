Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy football team opened the 2023 season with an impressive 36-20 win on the road at Tiftarea.

The Gator offense continues to impress as they had multiple weapons step up including running back Isaiah Smart who led the way rushing for 86 yards and one touchdown.

“Isaiah is a very talented offensive threat,” said head coach Aaron Phillips. “He runs well and has good size. He runs behind his pads and is tough. He is our leading rusher coming back and has put on some muscle and weight and is a lot tougher to bring down now. He has scored in both the scrimmage games as well as in the season opener. He is a perimeter threat but this year has done a lot better job getting yards between the tackles.”

“I worked really hard to try and get stronger during the off season,” Smart said. “I think my role on the team this year is trying to make plays and score when I have the ball. Last year my role was a little more of trying to set up Bryson Scott to score and this year I have tried to be able to run inside as well as outside.”