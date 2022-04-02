Local swimmers shine at meet in Columbus

Twelve athletes from Southern Eagle Aquatics (SEGA) competed in the Southern Divisional Championship meet held March 18-20 in Columbus, Ga. Almost 500 swimmers from Macon and southward in the state of Georgia competed in this annual event.







On the team side, the SEGA swimmers put up some very impressive stats, both individually and as a team. The team went into the meet with the 13th most amount of athletes and entries out of 15 teams attending, and finished 7th in the combined team standings. More impressive, however, the team averaged more points per athlete than any other team in attendance. Additionally, 47 team records were broken over the weekend.





“This was by far our best performance ever in a team setting,” said head coach Beau Caldwell. “Our athletes put the work in leading up to it and supported each other throughout every race. I could not be more happy for them and thankful to our parents for showing so much support for our program.”





The best 3 finishes from each athlete include:

-Anice Carroll (16, Statesboro): 200 free (26th), 100 back (29th), 100 IM (33rd)

-Jada Fedrick (11, Cobbtown): 50 fly (2nd), 50 breast (3rd), 100 free (5th)

-Kenny Griffith (12, Brooklet): 100 fly (1st), 400 IM (1st), 200 IM (2nd)

-Maya Griffith (17, Brooklet): 100 back (17th), 100 breast (19th), 100 IM (20th)

-Autumn Moore (14, Vidalia): 50 breast (2nd), 50 back (3rd), 200 IM (3rd)

-Easton Moore (8, Vidalia): 25 free (3rd), 50 free (4th), 100 back (5th)

-Blake Patterson (12, Statesboro): 200 free (6th), 100 back (11th), 50 free (14th)

-Ethan Richey (19, Pembrooke): 200 IM (6th), 100 Back (7th), 100 IM (7th)

-Thomas Smith (12, Statesboro): 100 back (9th), 50 free (21st)

-Darden Snipes (15, Statesboro): 1000 free (3rd), 200 IM (4th), 200 free (7th)

-Oscar Thorpe (14, Statesboro): 200 free (5th), 100 fly (6th), 50 back (6th)

-Cade Tysinger (14, Statesboro): 100 breast (1st), 50 free (2nd), 200 IM (2nd)