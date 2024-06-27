By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Local prep squads take part in 7-on-7 passing camp
prep football
Portal's Herald Washington leaps for a reception against Northside Warner Robins during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament on June 22. The Eagles' football program hosted a dozen teams, including three Bulloch County schools, who competed in round robin fashion to hone their passing games. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
The Georgia Southern football team has hosted a few 7-on-7 camps this summer. Friday saw some local teams out there competing as Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal were all in attendance.