Local prep squads take part in 7-on-7 passing camp Portal's Herald Washington leaps for a reception against Northside Warner Robins during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament on June 22. The Eagles' football program hosted a dozen teams, including three Bulloch County schools, who competed in round robin fashion to hone their passing games. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff The Georgia Southern football team has hosted a few 7-on-7 camps this summer. Friday saw some local teams out there competing as Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal were all in attendance.