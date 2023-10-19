Lady Devils roll in first round of state

Statesboro head coach Bob Massee was excited the Blue Devils were able to capture their fifth region title this past weekend but was a little concerned about this week because of things off the court. Among the things he and the team had to juggle was where to play the opening round of the state Wednesday. The Blue Devils ended up playing at Georgia Southern where they advanced after a 3-1 victory over Arabia Mountain.







After taking the first two sets 25-14 and 25-9 the Blue Devils were up in the third set but allowed the Rams to come back to win 27-25. Statesboro was able to compose themselves in the fourth set though winning 25-12.





“We came out in the first two sets pretty hot and then kind of hit a lull,” Massee said. “The biggest thing is we have a resilient group of kids. They have been here before and they know how to push through it. I think in the next round of we make those same errors it will be a lot harder to overcome them. I am glad it happened now so they have a chance to learn from it.”





The Blue Devils were out of school this week for fall break, the Kiwanis Fair is in town, and they were unable to practice or play this week at their gym as the floor was being resurfacing. Statesboro practiced at Southeast Bulloch Monday and Langston Chapel Middle School Tuesday and then played the opening round at Georgia Southern. Massee said considering everything the team has had to juggle this week he was very impressed with their focus.





“They have been troupers through all of the changes this week,” Massee said. “There have been a lot of things this week that could have gotten them off their game, but they have done a great job of being focused through it all.”





With the victory the Blue Devils get one step closer to their goal of advancing to the state quarterfinals. Statesboro will host the state 5-A Sweet-16 Saturday at home against Eagles Landing who are the No. 2 seed from region 5 and are 21-14 after knocking off Harris County in the opening round of the state. Game time has yet to be announced but is expected to be either at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.





“I think we need to bring a little more fight and focus to the game Saturday,” Massee said. “I know focus was a challenge this week, but they know what our goal is and that is to advance to the Elite-8. Anything after that is gravy. We have accomplished winning a region title, now we have to show up and get another win Saturday.”