By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Jacob Tilton Dominates to Claim First Georgia PGA Major at 91st Yamaha Atlanta Open
Golf
Jacob Tilton, PGA Professional from Ansley Golf Club captured the annual Yamaha Atlanta Open earlier this week
Jacob Tilton, a PGA of America Teacher and Coach at Ansley Golf Club, today emphatically secured his first Georgia PGA Section major championship. Tilton seized victory at the 91st Yamaha Atlanta Open presented by Audi Atlanta, held at the prestigious Cherokee Town & Country Club in Sandy Springs. His remarkable rounds of 65 and 67 culminated in a commanding 12-under par 132 total, delivering a six-stroke triumph.