Jacob Tilton Dominates to Claim First Georgia PGA Major at 91st Yamaha Atlanta Open

Jacob Tilton, a PGA of America Teacher and Coach at Ansley Golf Club, today emphatically secured his first Georgia PGA Section major championship. Tilton seized victory at the 91st Yamaha Atlanta Open presented by Audi Atlanta, held at the prestigious Cherokee Town & Country Club in Sandy Springs. His remarkable rounds of 65 and 67 culminated in a commanding 12-under par 132 total, delivering a six-stroke triumph.