Idalia rains on Portal's parade

The originally scheduled game between Portal and Robert Toombs Christian Academy for Thursday night has been cancelled due to inclement weather related to Hurricane Idalia.

Bulloch County schools are closed Thursday and are not allowed to play sporting events when school has been cancelled. They are unable to play Friday due to lack of officials and the game will not be made up. Portal officials are trying to find a replacement for RTCA on one of their bye week dates in order to form a full 10-game schedule.

The Statesboro Herald will report any possible makeup game as soon as information is available.

The Portal Panthers will be eager to get back on the field as soon as possible. Portal has dominated on both sides of the ball in victories over Hawkinsville and Twiggs County. Portal will travel to Screven County for a Sept. 8 game.